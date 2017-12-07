PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A Portsmouth-based conservation group is getting a $25,000 grant to help clean up the New England coastline.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s Executive Council approved the Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation for the grant Wednesday. The federal grant is backed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. According to state officials, the grant supports debris collection, pollution prevention and public awareness efforts.

The Blue Ocean Society was founded by Jen Kennedy and Dianna Schulte in 2001. The nonprofit focuses on beach cleanups along the Gulf of Maine. Last year, the volunteer group spent 3,000 hours removing marine debris.

Kennedy says a portion of the funding will be used to show a documentary called “Straws.” Kennedy says marine wildlife choke on straws and they’re not easily recycled.

