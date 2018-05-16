NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An applicant for one of Louisiana’s nine medical marijuana pharmacy permits has filed a lawsuit against the state Board of Pharmacy over its decision to pick the fourth-ranked choice for the license in the New Orleans region.
News outlets report that Rx Greenhouse is suing in Baton Rouge court seeking to have the license awarded to H&W Drug Store vacated. The lawsuit says Rx Greenhouse had been ranked first for the permit.
The board’s director told The New Orleans Advocate on Wednesday that he could not comment on pending litigation.
Rx Greenhouse attorney Alex Onstott told WVUE-TV on Tuesday the filling also seeks to remove a demerit from the firm’s record that was reported when it was rejected for the license.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
H&W owner Ruston Henry declined to comment.