NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An applicant for one of Louisiana’s nine medical marijuana pharmacy permits has filed a lawsuit against the state Board of Pharmacy over its decision to pick the fourth-ranked choice for the license in the New Orleans region.

News outlets report that Rx Greenhouse is suing in Baton Rouge court seeking to have the license awarded to H&W Drug Store vacated. The lawsuit says Rx Greenhouse had been ranked first for the permit.

The board’s director told The New Orleans Advocate on Wednesday that he could not comment on pending litigation.

Rx Greenhouse attorney Alex Onstott told WVUE-TV on Tuesday the filling also seeks to remove a demerit from the firm’s record that was reported when it was rejected for the license.

H&W owner Ruston Henry declined to comment.