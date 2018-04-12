SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A new kind of seaweed has been found along a Southern California beach.
KEYT-TV reports marijuana has been washing ashore on Santa Barbara’s West Beach.
The station says a viewer made them aware of social media video showing two men collecting pot buds among drift material in the surf line between Sea Landing and Stearns Wharf on April 7.
The Harbor Patrol first learned of the situation on March 31 when a dredge company called to report seeing what looked like marijuana floating in the water.
Harbor Patrol Supervisor Erik Engberetson says some of the marijuana was picked up and disposed of.
Information from: KEYT-TV, http://www.keyt.com/