ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A shuttered Anchorage marijuana shop will reopen after state marijuana regulators said they made a mistake in a previous decision that shut down the store.
The Anchorage Daily News reports Alaska marijuana regulators voted to reverse their ruling on Cannabska on Friday.
The new decision means the cultivation side of the business can also restart.
The Marijuana Control Board had revoked owner Smadar Warden’s marijuana handler’s permit after an investigation found that the business was improperly disposing of usable marijuana waste.
Warden’s storefront, Cannabaska, and her cultivation facility, Alaska Sense, were shut down as a result.
State officials later found issues with the actions and asked the board to reconsider its decision.
Warden was fined $20,000 in place of the previous penalty.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com