PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say a group of hikers have been rescued from Mount Ord.

They say a church group went for an afternoon hike Saturday at the mountain summit located in the Tonto National Forest about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

The group called for help about 5 p.m., saying they were lost and stuck on a cliff.

The sheriff office’s search and rescue team was called out to find the group.

All 24 people in the group were found and flown out by MCSO helicopter by 1 a.m. Sunday.

Phoenix TV station ABC15 reports that the hikers included children and adults from Scottsdale.

Sheriff’s officials say nobody in the group suffered any major injuries.