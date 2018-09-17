MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City authorities say a sixth person has died as a result of a weekend shooting by men dressed as mariachi musicians who attacked a restaurant at a popular plaza in the capital.
The prosecutor’s office says the latest victim was a 32-year-old man.
The office said in a statement Monday that the preliminary investigation indicates five men shot 13 people at a restaurant on Garibaldi Plaza, an iconic tourist destination where mariachi bands play. Four people died at the scene and two others died later in hospitals.
The attack happened late Friday at the start of Mexico’s Independence Day weekend, with the shooters escaping on three motorcycles.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- GOP plans Senate hearing next week for Kavanaugh, accuser WATCH
- California professor, writer of confidential Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Trump Jr. mocks sexual assault claim against Kavanaugh
- Noah's Ark except it's a school bus: Truck driver rescues 64 dogs and cats from floods of Hurricane Florence