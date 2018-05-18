NOVI, Mich. (AP) — An array of stars from the superhero universe descended upon a suburban Detroit convention center for the kickoff of an annual pop-culture spectacular.

The 29th annual Motor City Comic Con got underway Friday in Novi, Michigan.

And while the mood inside the Suburban Collection Showplace was one of excitement and anticipation, there also was a bit of sadness, as fans mourned the recent death of “Superman” star Margot Kidder, who was to have appeared at the three-day event.

The actress starred as Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the “Superman” film franchise of the 1970s and 1980s. Kidder died Sunday at her home in Montana.

Executive director Miriam Kruger predicts this will be the biggest Motor City Comic Con yet with 60,000 expected attendees, up from 55,000 a year ago.