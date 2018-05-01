HONOLULU (AP) — A majority of condo owners at the 35-story Marco Polo have voted in favor of retrofitting the building with automated sprinklers several months after a deadly fire raged through the building, killing four people.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that Marco Polo condo owner Sam Shenkus said the owners voted to install the sprinklers in units and hallways.

Shenkus said 67 percent of the owners voted in favor of the decision.

The July 14, 2017 fire, which began in a unit on the 26th floor, caused more than $100 million in damage. Shenkus said many residents still have not been able to move back into the units.

The high-rise was not equipped with sprinklers, which Honolulu Fire Department officials say could have saved lives.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com