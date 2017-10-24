HONOLULU (AP) — The Marco Polo condo building in which a July fire killed four people has been opened to numerous potential claimants and potential defendants such as product manufacturers, their insurers and fire experts from across the nation.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that as of Monday, parties have access to the building to begin looking at the evidence left behind by the largest building fire in Honolulu’s history.

Marco Polo attorney David Louie said that in order to preserve the evidence, the 26th and 27th floors have been locked down since the Honolulu Fire Department released the fire scene to the condominium owners association.

The Fire Department could not determine the cause of the fire and has closed its investigation. The fire caused more than $100 million in damage.

