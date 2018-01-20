HOUSTON (AP) — Thousands of people are taking part in women’s marches and rallies across Texas supporting female empowerment and protesting Donald Trump’s administration.

In Houston, thousands of women, men and children on Saturday marched about a mile from a park to city hall during its women’s march.

People held up signs that read, “Brown is Beautiful,” ”Rise Up Woman” and “Love Not Hate Makes America Great.”

In Austin, thousands of individuals were expected to gather at city hall and the state Capitol for what was to be a series of day long events, including a rally against Trump and a rally defending abortion and other reproductive rights.

Marches were also held in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Similar marches and rallies were taking place across the country.