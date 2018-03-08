DOVER, Vt. (AP) — The late-season snowstorm that is dumping up to three feet of fluffy snow in the mountains of southern Vermont is being welcomed by skiers who are taking advantage of conditions more common in Colorado than at Eastern resorts.

By 9 a.m. Thursday, the Mount Snow ski area in Dover had received 31 inches of fluffy snow and more is expected before the storm winds down later in the day.

Mount Snow Communications Manager Jamie Storrs says the heavy, wet snow last week provided a solid base of snow and this storm should set the resort up for solid skiing through the middle of April.

Mark Broderick, from Rockville Center, New York, says it’s the biggest one-day snowfall he’s seen in the 21 years he’s skied at Mount Snow.