KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The sandhill cranes have begun arriving in central Nebraska as part of their annual migration.

March is the prime time to see the roughly 500,000 sandhill cranes that stop along the Platte River as part of their annual migration.

Every year, about 80 percent of the world’s sandhill crane population visits Nebraska to forage for food before continuing north to their breeding grounds.

Endangered whooping cranes and other rare birds also sometimes make an appearance.

To learn more about the sandhill crane migration and the best way to view them, visit http://outdoornebraska.gov/cranes .