WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii resident Teresa Shook says she’s not really retired anymore after sparking women’s marches last year that have continued to spread around the world.

The Maui News reports the retired attorney has spent much of last year traveling the country to speak on issues of social justice, accepting awards and being interviewed by media outlets.

The Maui resident says the idea to hold a march came after Donald Trump was elected. Shook says she wanted to counter degrading rhetoric directed at women and minorities with a message of empowerment.

From a Facebook event page she created for the march following the inauguration last January, Shook ended up speaking to thousands on the National Mall in Washington.

Shook says she plans to attend the march on the Big Island on Saturday.

___

Information from: The Maui News, http://www.mauinews.com