KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s health minister says one person has died of Marburg, a highly infectious disease that, like Ebola, manifests as a viral hemorrhagic fever.
Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said Thursday that tests on a woman who died Oct. 17 came back positive for Marburg.
She said the victim, who lived in eastern Uganda, had looked after a brother who died in September after falling ill with similar signs and symptoms.
Marburg outbreaks start with an infected animal, such as a monkey or a fruit bat, passing the virus to a human. The virus then spreads from human to human by contact with an infected person’s body fluids.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- National Weather Service gives 'very wet and windy' advisory for Seattle area
Uganda has faced hemorrhagic fevers before, including an Ebola outbreak in 2000 that killed more than 200 people.