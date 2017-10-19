KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s health minister says one person has died of Marburg, a highly infectious disease that, like Ebola, manifests as a viral hemorrhagic fever.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said Thursday that tests on a woman who died Oct. 17 came back positive for Marburg.

She said the victim, who lived in eastern Uganda, had looked after a brother who died in September after falling ill with similar signs and symptoms.

Marburg outbreaks start with an infected animal, such as a monkey or a fruit bat, passing the virus to a human. The virus then spreads from human to human by contact with an infected person’s body fluids.

Uganda has faced hemorrhagic fevers before, including an Ebola outbreak in 2000 that killed more than 200 people.