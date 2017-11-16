RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marathon winners in Virginia have been stripped of their titles. Officials said they were managed by a Russian sports agent who was banned from participating in the races — and many others — over doping concerns.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the runners participated in the men’s Anthem Richmond Marathon and the women’s Markel Richmond Half Marathon.
Officials said the winners used Larisa Mikhaylova as their agent. Some of her runners have tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, prompting an investigation and many U.S. races to exclude her participation. Officials said Mikhaylova used an alias to participate in Richmond’s races.
The Associated Press wrote in 2016 that Mikhaylova enters many runners in smaller races that don’t require drug tests. She told the AP last year that she was blameless.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com