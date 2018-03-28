SOLITUDE, Ind. (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. has agreed to pay $335,000 for spilling nearly 36,000 gallons of diesel fuel into the Wabash River near the Indiana-Illinois border in 2016.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the company’s settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calls for $109,000 to go to Illinois, which pursued civil penalties based on violations of state-level environmental regulations.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management says Indiana didn’t seek penalties or damages because there was “no visible impact to wildlife or habitat” on that state’s side of the river.

The settlement comes as about 42,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled last week into Big Creek near Solitude. It’s unclear if any action will be taken against the company.

A Marathon spokesman says the company is working to repair the pipeline.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com