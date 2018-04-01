ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts museum is commemorating the fifth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings with a new exhibit .

The Attleboro Arts Museum’s “A Long-Distance Relationship: The 26.2 Mile Journey” features 200 running shoes left by mourners near the marathon finish line following the April 15, 2013 bombings that killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

The exhibit also includes paintings and other works of art inspired by marathon competitors, as well as three running chairs used by Dick and Rick Hoyt, a father and son pair who have participated in the race since 1977 to raise awareness about people living with disabilities.

The exhibit runs from April 10 through May 5. The marathon is the oldest continuously run marathon and is now in its 122nd year. It takes place April 16.