BOSTON (AP) — A college friend of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR’ tsahr-NEYE’-ehv) has been released from prison and handed over to federal immigration officials, who plan to deport him to his native Kazakhstan (kah-zahk-STAHN’).
A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Dias Kadyrbayev (DY’-us kah-dur-BY’-ehv) was transferred by the federal Bureau of Prisons to ICE custody in Texas on Wednesday and faces “imminent” deportation.
Kadyrbayev was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 for removing items from Tsarnaev’s dorm room at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, after recognizing Tsarnaev in photos released by the FBI days after the 2013 bombing. Prosecutors have said there was no evidence he knew about the bombing in advance.
Three people were killed and more than 260 were injured in the bombing. Tsarnaev is on death row.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Jacksonville shooting suspect appeared to be targeting specific gamers, police say
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- She may be world's oldest person, but 117-year-old is too busy to care VIEW
- New law to make California first state to end bail
- Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag WATCH