Share story

By
The Associated Press

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Border agents in the city of Nogales say a Marana woman was caught trying to smuggle heroin into Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say the incident happened Tuesday at the Port of Nogales entry point.

The 52-year-old woman was at a pedestrian gate when she was flagged for closer inspection.

Agents say a drug-sniffing canine alerted them to the presence of drugs.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Authorities found nearly 11 pounds (5 kilograms) of heroin around the woman’s midsection. The drugs are estimated to be worth more than $188,000.

The suspect was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators.

Agents seized the drugs.

The Associated Press