NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Border agents in the city of Nogales say a Marana woman was caught trying to smuggle heroin into Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say the incident happened Tuesday at the Port of Nogales entry point.

The 52-year-old woman was at a pedestrian gate when she was flagged for closer inspection.

Agents say a drug-sniffing canine alerted them to the presence of drugs.

Authorities found nearly 11 pounds (5 kilograms) of heroin around the woman’s midsection. The drugs are estimated to be worth more than $188,000.

The suspect was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators.

Agents seized the drugs.