PHOENIX (AP) — Marana Town Manager Gilbert Davidson is leaving his post with the southern Arizona municipality to take a senior position in Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration.

Ducey’s office announced that Davidson will serve as the state’s chief operating officer. He’s replacing Henry Darwin, who left Ducey’s administration over the summer to become chief of operations for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Davidson has served as Marana town manager since 2008 after becoming deputy town manager in 2005.