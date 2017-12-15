TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a school crossing guard in Marana is accused of possessing sexually exploitive images involving a minor.

The Pima County Sheriffs’ Department says 60-year-old Billy Cruz was charged Friday with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The department says the National center for Missing & Exploited Children tipped them about “disturbing images” being uploaded from a Google account in Pima County.

Authorities traced the account to Cruz and a search warrant found files containing images showing sexual exploitation of a minor.

Marana Unified School District spokeswoman Tamara Crawley says Cruz has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

She says officials were told the allegations do not involve any Marana students.

According to Crawley, Cruz was hired in August 2012 and passed a background check.