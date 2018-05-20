PATNA, India (AP) — At least five police officials were killed and two others critically injured on Sunday when Maoist rebels targeted their vehicle by a bomb in eastern India, police said.

The rebels detonated a land mine as an armored vehicle ran over it in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh state, police said. The explosion extensively damaged the vehicle.

Reinforcements of police and paramilitary soldiers rushed to the spot and launched a hunt to track down the attackers.

The two injured policemen were evacuated to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Maoist rebels, inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, have been fighting the Indian government for more than four decades, demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers, the poor and indigenous communities.

The government has called the rebels India’s biggest internal security threat.

The rebels, also known as Naxalites, have ambushed police, destroyed government offices and abducted government officials for more than four decades. They have blown up train tracks, attacked prisons to free their comrades and stolen weapons from police and paramilitary warehouses to arm themselves.

Last month, authorities said troops killed at least 44 suspected rebels in multiple raids in western India.