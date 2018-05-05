TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Several doctors at Kansas state hospitals and prisons are treating patients despite not passing required state or national medical exams.

The Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services says 19 doctors at Larned and Osawatomie have so-called institutional licenses that allow them to work at the hospitals.

The Kansas City Star reports Corizon Health says one of nine medical doctors and four of nine psychiatric doctors have institutional licenses at Kansas prisons.

Kansas aging Secretary Tim Keck says the doctors provide a valuable service in Kansas, which has a severe shortage of psychiatrists.

But Rick Cagan, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Kansas, said the institutional licenses at state facilities means Kansans who need the most help often are served by doctors who, at least on paper, are less qualified.

___

