COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State police say many South Carolina jails are failing to obtain DNA samples from crime suspects.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that data from the State Law Enforcement Division shows that many jails are not complying with the five-year-old requirement to obtain the samples and send them to SLED.
The agency doesn’t know how many suspects were never checked.
SLED Maj. Todd Hughey says the failure of jails to conduct the tests means they may be unknowingly releasing those who have committed serious crimes.
SLED Chief Mark Keel points out that collection of the samples is required. But he admits the agency is behind in evaluating the samples it does received from the jails.
It says it typically takes SLED almost three months to evaluate the samples.
