MINOT, N.D. (AP) — High school fishing is in its infancy in North Dakota, but some students are already eyeing the opportunity to join the growing national trend.

North Dakota has a tournament for fishermen of high school age scheduled for this summer at Nelson Lake.

Badlands Bass Bandits President Paul Reinbold tells the Minot Daily News that several high school-age fishermen in the state have expressed interest in participating in competitive bass fishing. He says his group is “just starting to put it together.”

The Bass Bandits are affiliated The Bass Federation, a national group that promotes high school fishing. The winners of this year’s state tournament will advance to The Bass Federation’s nationwide high school event in Alabama.

