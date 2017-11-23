BRADFORD, Vt. (AP) — Crews have cleaned up after Vermont police said a dump truck carrying manure rolled onto its side as it approached a bridge, spilling the contents onto a road and into the Connecticut River.

Police said the truck overturned Wednesday afternoon on Route 25 in Bradford, Vermont, as it approached the Piermont Bridge connecting to New Hampshire.

The driver, 50-year-old Michael Cassidy, of Bradford, suffered cuts to the face. A passenger wasn’t hurt and both walked away from the scene.

Guardrails were torn apart from the impact. The road was closed for several hours.