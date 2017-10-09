BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials say a new manufacturing facility planned for Leesville will create 200 jobs.

The Champion Home Builders facility will occupy two existing buildings totaling 246,000 square feet in Leesville’s Northside Industrial Park. The average annual salary for those working there will be $35,000 plus benefits.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Champion regional vice president Wade Lyall announced the project in a Monday news release from the state economic development agency.

State incentives to draw the company include a $500,000 state economic development grant, and tax credits granted for new investment in manufacturing and job creation.