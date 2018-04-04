MILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A manufacturer in New Hampshire is planning to add on an 85,000-square-foot plant and hire about 85 more workers.

Hitchiner Manufacturing in Milford supplies metal castings for the aerospace, defense, and automotive industries. It says its $50 million investment is contingent on securing financing and permits from the town and state. It announced its plans Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the expansion is another signal to companies across the country that New Hampshire is open for business.

The expansion, which is scheduled to begin later this year, serves to strengthen Hitchiner’s presence in New Hampshire, as well as its position as an industrial supplier.

The company was established in Manchester in 1946. Today, it has 675 employees in Milford.