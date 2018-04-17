PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been arraigned on a manslaughter charge after a fatal crash that killed his passenger last month.

The East Oregonian reports that Anthony King Enriquez also faces charges of reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Oregon State Police say Enriquez was driving a pickup on Highway 74 in Morrow County when he lost control. The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting the lone passenger, Joshua Herrig of Heppner.

The 35-year-old man died at the scene.

Enriquez was arrested Friday at his home in Ukiah, a small community in northeastern Oregon.

Judge Dan Hill set bail at $250,000.

___

Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com