HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man charged in the death of his 12-year-old daughter, who was shot by a constable serving eviction papers, will go on trial in a different county.
The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania granted a venue change in the trial of 60-year-old Donald Meyer, which is now scheduled to take place in July in Lycoming County.
A Perry County judge granted a defense request to move the trial due to publicity about the case.
Meyer is accused of pointing a loaded rifle at the constable, who fired a shot that went through Meyer’s arm and struck Ciara Meyer in November 2016. Meyer has blamed the constable and pleaded not guilty to criminal homicide and related charges.
