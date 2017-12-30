HURON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man’s tongue-in-cheek obituary blames the winless Cleveland Browns for contributing to his demise.
The obituary published in the Sandusky Register says Paul Stark, of Huron, died Wednesday at a hospice facility after a brief illness “exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns.”
The football team was 1-15 last season and 0-15 this year ahead of Sunday’s finale at Pittsburgh.
Even so, Stark’s obituary included a nugget of the optimism voiced by some long-suffering fans. It says the 80-year-old Mansfield native “passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the corner.”
Most Read Stories
- 800,000 Washington residents owe student-loan money — to the tune of $24B
- Car prowls, burglaries, shoplifting: See which neighborhoods lead Seattle in property crimes
- 6 sent to hospital after van jumps curb, strikes pedestrians in downtown Seattle WATCH
- Instead of showing off a rebuilt program, Cougars don’t show up in Holiday Bowl | Matt Calkins
- Trump trains crosshairs on favorite target, again - Amazon