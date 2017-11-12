PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man found shot inside a house in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department said in a Sunday statement that the shooting was reported at about 1:40 a.m. by a person who lived at the house. The person said his son knew the victim but their exact relationship was unclear.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The police statement said a person of interest in the case has been identified but did not release further details.