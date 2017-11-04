PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh man’s second trial in a 2012 homicide has once again ended in a hung jury.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that jurors deliberated for about 9½ hours over two days before saying they were unable to reach a verdict in the case against 24-year-old Deshawn Nelson.

The Allegheny County judge said the court would schedule a third trial for Nelson in the August 2012 slaying of 19-year-old Daimond Hill.

Prosecutors allege that Nelson killed Hill outside his home after firing at him and his mother twice.

Defense attorney Randall McKinney said a witness linked Nelson to the slaying only from neighborhood talk. Prosecutors said she spoke with police just hours after the slaying and immediately identified Nelson.

Nelson’s first trial a year ago also ended in a hung jury.

