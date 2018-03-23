OKATIE, S.C. (AP) — A dog has saved a man whose boat capsized in a South Carolina river.
The Island Packet of Hilton Head Island reports it was pure luck that Woody was outside Wednesday when 24-year-old Mason Ringer was struggling in the Okatie River. The 7-year-old yellow Labrador retriever jumped into the choppy, 58-degree (14 C) water and pulled Ringer toward a nearby dock.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says Ringer was one of three men who survived after the boat overturned.
Ringer and his two co-workers had gone in the boat during their lunch break from refurbishing a dock. One man managed to swim and get out of the river, the other was pulled out by a private community’s staff.
Ringer says he owes Woody a big steak after the “miracle.”
Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com