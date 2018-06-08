RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court has vacated the death sentence of a man found to have killed and decapitated his wife because the trial judge didn’t tell jurors formally to consider evidence of his mental condition and childhood in war-torn El Salvador.

The state Supreme Court ordered Friday a resentencing hearing for Juan Carlos Rodriguez of Winston-Salem, who was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the 2010 death of his wife.

The justices let stand his convictions. The majority in the 5-2 decision determined Rodriguez’s mental limitations and struggles should have been a mitigating factor in impairing his ability to fully comprehend his conduct. Justice Sam Ervin IV pointed to evidence that Rodriguez lived in extreme poverty in El Salvador, suffered a mental disorder and had a low IQ.