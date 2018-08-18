Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The widow of a man fatally shot by an undercover North Carolina police officer is suing the city.

Media outlets report the family of Josue Javier Diaz filed a lawsuit Friday against the City of Charlotte and the officer involved.

Twenty-eight-year-old Josue Javier Diaz died in January 2017 after he was shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer. The officer said his unmarked vehicle was sideswiped by a truck driven by Diaz, so he followed and they eventually got out of their vehicles. The officer says Diaz raised a handgun, and witnesses say Diaz fired.

Several months later, prosecutors said the officer acted lawfully and that his use of force was justified.

The family’s attorney said the officer should have handled the situation differently. City officials declined to comment on the suit.

