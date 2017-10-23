SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a man believed to have drowned at the Sioux City Marina.

Police say the man had been acting bizarre at the marina early Sunday morning, but officers sent there couldn’t find him.

Around 10 a.m. a person working on a boat heard a splash and soon found the man in the marina’s Missouri River water. The person unsuccessfully tried to help the man, who slipped beneath the surface.

A dive team member eventually found the body. Police say the body was that of 34-year-old Allen Clay, who lived in Sioux City.