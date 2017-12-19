SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A man’s body has been found on a South Carolina street.

Sumter County Sheriff’s spokesman Ken Bell told media outlets that officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9 p.m. Monday.

Bell said deputies found 26-year-old Christopher Archie lying in the street. Bell said it appeared the victim had been shot more than once.

Bell says investigators have received a large number of tips about who shot Archie, but no arrests have been made.