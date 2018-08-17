NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Police are investigating after the body of a 29-year-old man was found on a beach along the Oregon coast.
The Newport Police Department says Nicolaus Christopher Hinton, was found dead around 7:45 a.m. Friday near Agate Beach.
Anyone with information about the man’s death was asked to contact police at 541-574-5455 or text a tip to 541-270-1856.
No further information was released.
