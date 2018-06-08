HENNING, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Otter Tail County say a property owner in the city of Henning found a man’s body near the railroad tracks.
The man’s body was found Friday afternoon.
An investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is being conducted to determine how the man died.
The man’s name is not being released pending notification of family.
