BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man was found dead in his parked van outside of Birmingham City Hall, but authorities say no foul play is suspected.

The discovery was made Wednesday morning. The man, found in the driver seat of his Dodge Caravan, was 77-years-old and lived out of state.

Authorities say it appears he suffered a medical event.

Investigators have not yet notified the man’s family so they’re withholding his name and hometown.