BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A man’s body has been found in the trunk of an abandoned car taken over the weekend to a southern Michigan tow yard.
The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that the car’s owner found the body Monday morning at the tow yard.
Battle Creek police Lt. James Martens says the car was towed from private property and that the property owner knew nothing about the vehicle.
The death is under investigation.
___
Information from: Battle Creek Enquirer, http://www.battlecreekenquirer.com