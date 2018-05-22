GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a man’s body has been recovered from the truck that drove off a bridge and plunged into a river in Alabama.
Gadsden Police Sgt. John Hallman told AL.com the adult white male’s body was found inside the burgundy truck pulled from the Coosa River on Monday, a day after it rammed through a Meighan Bridge guardrail.
Hallman says police were in the process of identifying the body. He says the truck was registered to an Etowah County resident.
It’s still unclear how many people were inside the truck when it went into the river. Hallman says a scaled-back search for more possible victims will continue until police can ascertain how many people were inside.
Divers found the struck upside down at a depth of 22 feet (6.7 meters).
