SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man’s body was pulled from the Great Miami River.

The Dayton Daily News reports a man who was fishing on Saturday spotted a body halfway submerged in the river in Sidney. It was recovered around 7:15 p.m.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The man’s name was not released.

___

