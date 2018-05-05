Share story

By
The Associated Press

SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a man’s body was pulled from the Great Miami River.

The Dayton Daily News reports a man who was fishing on Saturday spotted a body halfway submerged in the river in Sidney. It was recovered around 7:15 p.m.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The man’s name was not released.

