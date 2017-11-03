ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a ditch off the Parks Highway in Houston.
Troopers say they were notified Thursday morning about an unresponsive person who was found in the ditch near mile 59 of the highway.
Authorities confirmed the death and say the man has been identified, adding that efforts are underway to notify his family.
Troopers say an autopsy is being done by the state medical examiner’s office.
