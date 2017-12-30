WHITINGHAM., Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say the body of a 61-year-old man was found in a car submerged in the Sherman Reservoir in Whitingham.
A station wagon belonging to Nelson E. Rix, of Readsboro, was found shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday with only a portion of the vehicle’s rear visible in the reservoir. Rix’s body was found when the car was taken out of the water.
State police say it appears the car went off the roadway, traveled through some trees and then went down an embankment into the reservoir.
An investigation is continuing.
