JEWELL, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man’s body was discovered after a fire that heavily damaged a garage, a house and three cars at a salvage business in central Iowa.

Firetrucks were dispatched early Monday morning after explosions were reported at the site about 3 miles (5 kilometers) southwest of Jewell in Hamilton County. Jewell Fire Chief Duane Hendrickson says firefighters from two other departments helped bring the blazes under control by 5 a.m.

The man’s body was found in a bedroom of the home. His name hasn’t been released. An autopsy was ordered.

The cause of the initial fire hasn’t been determined.