RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — A man’s body has been pulled from the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex in Ridgeland, a suburb of Jackson.
Multiple media outlets report the incident happened Friday at the Ridgeland Ranch Apartments. Maintenance workers found the body and called 911 about 8:45 a.m.
The man was clothed and there were no obvious signs of injury.
Ridgeland Police don’t have any witnesses and the man was not carrying any identification. Officers canvased the apartment complex with a photo of the victim in an effort to identify him.
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- Woman dies when vehicle drives off dock at Anacortes ferry terminal
- NTSB report: Amtrak engineer missed speed-limit signs before train crashed south of Tacoma
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death
Police have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.