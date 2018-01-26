RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — A man’s body has been pulled from the bottom of a pool at an apartment complex in Ridgeland, a suburb of Jackson.

Multiple media outlets report the incident happened Friday at the Ridgeland Ranch Apartments. Maintenance workers found the body and called 911 about 8:45 a.m.

The man was clothed and there were no obvious signs of injury.

Ridgeland Police don’t have any witnesses and the man was not carrying any identification. Officers canvased the apartment complex with a photo of the victim in an effort to identify him.

Police have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.