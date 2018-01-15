CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Southern California prison.

State prison officials say Michael Garrett was unaccounted for during a Sunday night count at the California Institution for Men in Chino, east of Los Angeles.

An emergency search was conducted of the facility, and the 33-year-old was not found.

Garrett is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 197 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was serving a four year, eight month sentence for first-degree burglary.

CIM, which opened in 1941, houses approximately 3,400 minimum- and medium-security inmates.